‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ paparazzi’s in hot water due to spoiling shoot

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing of its filming as the fans wait for the highly anticipated film to conclude its shoot and release on May 1, 2026.

However, unfortunately many moments for the fans has already been spoiled due to plenty of interactions between stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are already online, thanks to paparazzi and fan videos shot on the streets of New York.

Onlookers have captured scenes of Hathaway’s Andy Sachs running down New York sidewalks and Streep’s Miranda Priestly ascending the Met Gala steps from a distance. Others have gotten so close that actual dialogue from the movie can be heard.

An Oscar nominated producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who is known for her work in Joker, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, The Bride and Joker: Folie à Deux, raised concern over the paparazzi actions saying, "It can be costly to the production in some circumstances, because you have to beef up security, especially when you have huge talent."

The upcoming film is not the first film where the crowds have gathered to picture what is happening.

Two years ago, there was Blake Lively's It Ends With Us in New Jersey, then there was the latest season of …And Just Like That in New York, and currently, there's Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the U.K.

Although in a savvy move, Spider-Man invited fans to the first day of filming, and then made a marketing video around it.

In addition to this, a source told The Hollywood Reporter that filming in Manhattan is difficult in terms of avoiding unwanted attention.

The recent Denzel Washington film Highest 2 Lowest was filmed in Brooklyn and didn't faced much unwanted attention. Similarly filming in Los Angeles is easy since New York is more a walkable city while L.A. is car-centric.

Filming in Los Angeles also mostly occur in studio lots , meanwhile another reason why filming in New York is tough as there is no anti-paparazzi law.

Koskoff wants New York to pass similar legislation to help guard against aggressive tactics.

"They need to put something into place that protects the filmmakers and the hundreds of millions of dollars that we bring into that city to shoot," she said. "They should be helping us protect the product that we’re spending a fortune in that city to produce and create."