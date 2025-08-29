Lady Gaga drops release date for much-awaited ‘Wednesday’ soundtrack

Lady Gaga has announced the release date of her highly anticipated Wednesday season two soundtrack, The Dead Dance.

The Bloody Marry singer is set to appear in season two part two as a guest role, which remains undisclosed.

Last month several outlets speculated that Gaga had been with Tim Burton on the Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, south of Mexico City, to film a music video for the track.

The Bad Romance hitmaker announced the release date of the track shortly after she made an appearance alongside Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers at the Spotify and Netflix’s Wednesday's Graveyard Gala in New York City.

"I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show," she said. "I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna and everyone here, it’s so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm my song The Dead Dance is coming."

The new song is releasing the same day as part 2 of Wednesday, that is, September 3.

Gaga is also rumoured to be present during the second part premiere since she has just wrapped her fourth night at New York City's Madison Square Garden last night.

She will continue her tour from September 6, once again from Madison Square Garden heading to Chicago, Miami, Seattle, Toronto and Montreal, before heading overseas for the international leg of the trek.