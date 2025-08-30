Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre land role in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre lands role in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter has officially begun its production.

Levy alongside the lead star Ryan Gosling and few more additions to space saga including Amy Adams, Aaron Pierce, Flynn Gray, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman and Daniel Ings, have started filming in UK.

The director is also producing the film with Lucasfilm production house president Kathleen Kennedy.

To commemorate the start of filming, the studio released a first look image of Gosling and Gray posing in front of what, according to Variety, appears to be a landspeeder that resembles the one used by Luke Skywalker in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope.

According to the release from the company, however, Starfighter will be "an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars."

As per the outlet, while no plot or character information has been released, the inclusion of Gray in the first look with Gosling makes clear that the young actor’s character will play a significant role in the film.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honour as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said in the announcement. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally."

He went on to talk about how the franchise helped in sharpen his creative skills, saying, "Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Starfighter, is set to premiere on May 28, 2027, will come a year after the May 2026 release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be the first Star Wars movie to hit the big screen since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.