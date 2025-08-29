'Harry Potter' director reacts to new film: 'It’s more of the same'

'Harry Potter' director offers inside glimpse into upcoming instalment

Original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus is opening up about the upcoming instalment in the fantasy franchise, revealing that it looks more or less the same as the original.

The 66-year-old filmmaker, who rose to fame after directing the first two Harry Potter films, spoke to The Rest Is Entertainment podcast about the reboot.

He told the outlet, “I’m really proud of those films, of the first three that I was involved with, and I’m moving on. So now it’s interesting—just yesterday, I looked online and there were photographs of Nick Frost as Hagrid along with the new Harry Potter.

"Part of me is like, ‘OK, great.’ I thought the costumes, I thought everything was going to be different—but it’s more of the same, which is interesting. It’s very flattering for me, because it’s exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed.”

Columbus added that while he initially expected the reboot to be completely different from the original series, he was surprised by how similar the designs were.

In addition, the director made it clear that his work with the Harry Potter franchise is behind him and that it’s time to focus on new projects.