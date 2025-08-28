Emma Stone gives tongue-in-cheek response after 'alien' comment

Emma Stone has recently offered tongue-in-cheek response while promoting her upcoming movie, Bugonia, at the Venice Film Festival.

Interestingly, the actress, who plays the role of high-powered CEO in the black comedy, is “kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists who believe she is an extraterrestrial being sent to destroy Earth,” as per synopsis.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma was asked during the press conference whether she believes in the idea of “aliens” or someone “looking down on us”.

“I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is,” replied the La La Land actress.

Emma gushed, “He very deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe — not that we’re being watched — is a pretty narcissistic thing.”

“So yes, I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!” she declared.

During the press meet, the Poor Things actress has also responded to a query about dealing with success “without turning into an alien”.

“How do you know I’m not an alien?” quipped the 36-year-old.

Emma later admitted, “I think there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now.”

However, the Easy A actress noted, “I think everyone sort of deals with that now. We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me.”

“Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here. There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person who I am with my friends and family,” she stated.

Before concluding, Emma added, “They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane.”