Ariana Grande to cause trouble for Ben Stiller's family in 'Meet The Parents 4'

Director Jay Roach spills insights about Ariana Grande's role in the new film

Joy Roach, the director of Meet the Parents 2000, has shared some major details about the roles of the new entries in the upcoming sequel.

The original film featured Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the lead roles. Later, the duo starred in the sequels namely Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010).

After so many years, the legends are reuniting for another installment titled, Focker In-Law.

The upcoming sequel will also feature some new actors namely Ariana Grande and Skyler Gisondo.

While speaking about the new comers, Roach opened, “Amazing. They're really funny. She's such a great new force in the story.”

Without giving much away, The Roses director teased Grande’s character.

“I won't reveal what her background is, but she's trouble for the Byrnes and the Fockers for Ben Stiller's family in a great way. She's really funny. Skyler's great too.”

Jay told Screen Rant, “I didn't know his stuff so much and I've just been watching the dailies and he plays Ben Stiller's son and he's with Ariana Grande as a duo, and they're electric.”

Directed by John Hamburg, Focker In-Law is slated to release on November 25, 2026.