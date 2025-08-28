Victoria Beckham launches 'personal' product under her beauty brand

'Spice Girl' singer introduced her beauty brand in 2019

Victoria Beckham Beauty has launched a new product, which is extremely personal to the owner of the brand.

The 51-year-old former Spice Girl singer introduced her brand in September 2019 that creates clean, transparent and high performing beauty product.

Beckham has officially launched her first-ever "Foundation" by the name The Foundation Drops, after taking inspiration from her past experiences.

The fashion designer revealed, “I struggled with my skin throughout my entire life.”

“When I say I used to have bad skin, there was a time when I couldn’t put a pin between the acne on my face. I know how it feels not to feel confident because of your skin”, she told British Vogue.

Victoria admitted that her bad skin used to make her feel less confident and therefore this new product is personal to her.

"I have struggled with my skin my whole life… and I know how it feels not to feel confident. That’s why this product is so personal to me – I want other women to finally feel seen and understood”, the TV personality added.

According to Beckham, the product has been a “lifetime in the making”.