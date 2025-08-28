Alan Ritchson shoots 'best fight ever' for 'Reacher' season 4

'Reacher' season 4 production is now underway

Alan Ritchson has officially kickstarted filming season 4 of his renowned action-packed series Reacher.

Taking it to Instagram, the 42-year-old actor shared a black and white image of himself with a “game face on”.

His face reflected anger and rage, and it seemed clear that he fought a very significant action scene for the show.

“Game face was all the way on today. We might’ve just shot the best fight ever on Reacher and that’s saying something, cause every fight prior this season felt the same way. Season 4 goes hard”, wrote the Fast X actor.

He gave the photo credit to his "wildly talented" director Gary Fleder.

Based on three seasons, the action thriller series backed by Prime Video features Ritchson as retired Military Police Officer named Jack Reacher, who is arrested for a murder he did not commit.

He finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy involving dirty cops, scheming politicians and shady businessman.

Jack Reacher is a novel series written by Lee Child.

The action series also stars Willa Fitzgerald, Oliver Richters, Sonya Cassidy and Maria Sten.