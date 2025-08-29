Elizabeth McGovern talks about closing ‘Downton Abbey’ chapter

Elizabeth McGovern shared her thoughts on future Downton Abbey projects ahead of the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The historical drama, inspired by real British history and society in the early 20th century, is coming to its end in September.

McGovern, who plays Cora Crawley responded to the reports about creator Lord Julian Fellowes said "never say never" about if this film was really the finale.

McGovern told British magazine Tatler, "As far as I'm concerned it’s done. I loved making this film, but I’m now over it. I’m ready to move on."

Downton Abbey started as a TV series that first aired on ITV in 2010, and ran for six seasons before the creation of films Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022).

The third film will be the first without veteran actress Maggie Smith, who played Violet Crawley and who died in September 2024 aged 89.

McGovern said, "Everybody definitely had mixed feelings about doing Downton again, especially without Maggie [Smith]."

Remembering Smith, McGovern talked about it was like working with her.

She recalled, "Literally everything you could possibly imagine. Absolutely wonderful, hell on earth."

"But it all added up to being so worth it. Maybe the audience will see it differently, but to us, during filming she was still there, and all she represented," McGovern added.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in cinemas on September 12.