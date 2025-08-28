James McAvoy to lead Zurich Festival with debut film ‘California Schemin’

James McAvoy is set to headline the Zurich Film Festival with his directorial debut, California Schemin'.

The film will be premiered at the Sounds sidebar dedicated to music-focused film and McAvoy’s film will close the section.

The Scottish actor, directed and co-stars in the crazy true story of Silibil N’ Brains, a Scottish rap duo who, in the early 2000s posed as Californian hip-hop artists in a bid for stardom

The pair fabricated backstories, perfected American accents and managed to secure a London record deal, even opening for Eminem, before their deception was revealed.

"California Schemin' is a highly entertaining music film based on a true story, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of show business and revealing how thin the line between reality and illusion can be," said Zurich festival director Christian Jungen.

Zurich will host the European premiere of California Schemin' on October 4 at the festival’s award ceremony in the Zurich Opera House, with McAvoy attending as the evening’s special guest.

This year’s Sounds line up also includes Baz Luhrmann’s Epic: Elvis Presley in Concer, Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee and Amy Berg's documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.