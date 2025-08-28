Cillian Murphy reveals plans about year-long hiatus ahead of drama ‘Steve’

Cillian Murphy opened up about his plans regarding break from his successful career ahead of the release of his latest series, Steve.

Murphy, who has starred in a number of successful films like Oppenheimer, Small Things Like These, Wind that Shakes the Barley and Inception, revealed that he is looking forward some much-needed time away from spotlight.

During an interview with the Deadline, while promoting Steve, the Oscar winner shared, "I'm kind of taking the year off. I'm doing this work, but I’m not actually acting on anything, which is nice for a while. I'm just waiting for Tim Mielants to cast me in his next film."

The upcoming Netflix original film, marks second film of Murphy with Mielants. The pair worked together on Small Things Like These in 2024.

In the film, Murphy will be starring as the main character Steve who is the head teacher of a "last chance" reform school.

It is based on a bestselling novel by Max Porter, and follows the story of a passionate teacher who works with students with societal and behavioural difficulties.

He is working tirelessly to keep the school's integrity intact and prevent its impending closure while also grappling with his own personal mental health struggles.

Speaking on his personal connection to the film, Murphy shared with the outlet, "Both my parents are teachers, so I grew up in a household where I saw the after-effects of standing in front of 35 teenagers all day long while my mother was trying to raise four of her own, and they were both out at work."

The film is slated for release in selected theatres in United States on September 19 and later worldwide on Netflix on October 3.