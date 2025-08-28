Kate Winslet reveals what it feels like to direct her first movie at 49

Kate Winslet reveals what it feels like directing her first movie at 49

Kate Winslet has recently revealed what it feels like to direct her first movie at almost 50th year of her life.

The Titanic star, who is making her directorial debut with Goodbye June, shared her honest take on the new project, which is written by her son Joe Anders.

“It just feels great to have directed my first movie in the 50th year of my life as a woman,” said the Oscar winner in a new interview with Deadline.

Although this is her first movie as a director, Kate opened up that she has been on “enough movie sets” throughout her career.

The Revolutionary Road actress mentioned that she’s aware of “what works and what doesn’t”.

Kate disclosed she’s been inspired by movie-makers including Francis Lee, Todd Haynes and “a big, vast community of creatives who all chat and share things”.

“I think that’s something that I know that I can say, and I’ve been around enough actors to, I think, have some degree of instinct about what’s helpful and what’s not,” pointed out the Lee actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate opened up about her experience working with her middle child.

“We felt good about thinking about going to either studios or networks, so we weren’t sure what we were going to do with it,” she recalled of their initial plans.

However, Kate noted that once they started talking about potential directors, the English actress felt like she’d been stabbed in the gut”.

The Reader actress then talked out her feelings with her son, saying, she could not think of giving it away to someone else.

“I said that I want for us to really feel like we’ve done this. I want to direct it,” explained Kate.

The actress added, “And then that was it… I say, you just run at it with massive energy and bring everyone with you. And that’s what I did.”

Meanwhile, Goodbye June is slated to release in limited theatres on December 18 and it will start streaming on Netflix on December 24.