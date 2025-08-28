‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ releases statement against toxic fans

The Summer I Turned Pretty warned its fans against bullying and abusing the cast ahead of the release of eighth episode.

The streamer Prime Video released a statement about the viewer’s disappointing behaviour on social media targeted to the cast.

"The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are," the official The Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account wrote in a caption with a video titled, "The Summer We Started Acting Normal Online."

The message came on the heels of insults hurled towards several stars, including death threats made at Gavin Casalegno. The actor plays Jeremiah Fisher, one of two brothers (the other being Conrad Fisher, played by Christopher Briney) who has been vying for the affections of Belly Conklin (played by Lola Tung) over the show’s three-season run.

A source close to the show revealed to Variety that the Tuesday warning was issued as the show approaches its end and fans became more vocal with their opinion.

The is not the first time the streaming platform warned its fans.

Previously, before the beginning of the season three, the platform shared zero tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech against the cast warning the fans that, "If you engage in any of these matters you will be banned."

With the release of Episode 8, Season 3, titled Last Kiss, on Wednesday, the show has three more episodes to go before it concludes on September 17.