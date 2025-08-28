Pedro Pascal set to star in Todd Haynes' explicit romance drama

Pedro Pascal is reportedly in negotiations to take over the lead role in Todd Haynes' upcoming film, a project that was put on hold after Joaquin Phoenix's sudden departure last year.

The film, which was set to begin production in Guadalajara, Mexico, was forced to shut down due to Phoenix's exit, which led to investors backing out.

According to Deadline, Pascal's box-office draw could be just what the project needs to get back on track. If confirmed, Pascal would star opposite Danny Ramirez, playing two lovers who flee Los Angeles for Mexico.

The film is expected to feature explicit intimate scenes, earning it an NC-17 rating.

Todd Haynes has spoken about Joaquin Phoenix's enthusiasm for the project, saying, "Joaquin was pushing me further and going 'no, let's go further.'"

Haynes also credited Phoenix with driving the film's creative process, stating, "The whole experience was prompted by Joaquin. It was prompted by his daring, his desire to push through barriers and to really get into the uncomfortable places about this relationship."

Production on the film is expected to begin in 2026, depending on Pascal's schedule. The film's financing and production plans will reportedly be built around Pascal's packed calendar.