‘Harry Potter’ director raises eyebrows on costume design in new series

Chris Columbus criticises Hagrid’s similar costume design in reboot

Chris Columbus, who originally brought Harry Potter to life by directing 2001's The Sorcerer’s Stone and 2002's The Chamber of Secrets, shared his thoughts on the upcoming series.

The director questioned the similarities he has noticed between the film and series, asking why the production design had undergone so few changes.

In a recent appearance at the podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment, the Home Alone filmmaker talked about the set of photos he saw of Nick Frost as Hagrid.

"So, I'm seeing these photographs… and [Nick Frost is] wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?" Columbus said.

Previously, late Robbie Coltrane played the role of iconic Hogwarts groundskeeper.

The director added, "I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same."

However, despite being taken by surprise over similar outfit design, The Thursday Murder Club maker revealed that he is also looking forward to see the final look of show.

"It's very flattering for me, because I'm like, that's exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed," Columbus continued. "So, part of it is really exciting, so I'm excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of Deja vu all over again."

The reaction came following the set of images released earlier this week of Frost in Hagrid's costume along with Dominic McLaughlin (playing Harry Potter) in London, filming the iconic Diagon Alley scene where Harry buys his Hogwarts school supplies.

The season one of Harry Potter series is set to release somewhere in 2027.