Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley pair sizzle on screen in 'Honey Don't!'

Ethan Coen, the acclaimed writer-director, has long been known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, particularly when it comes to dialogue.

However, his latest project, Honey Don't!, tells a different story.

The neo-noir dark comedy detective film has been praised for its collaborative spirit, with stars Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley, and Charlie Day all contributing to the development of their characters.

Aubrey Plaza, who plays MG Falcone, Qualley's love interest, described Coen and his wife, co-writer Tricia Cooke, as "very collaborative."

She noted that while Coen is known for being particular about dialogue, he was open to changes in Honey Don't!, saying, "He did a little bit on this one, which I thought was cool because he wanted to be open to all ideas."

Margaret Qualley, who stars as Honey O'Donahue, the film's protagonist, drew inspiration from classic noir films and books. She even experimented with her voice, trying to sound like Lauren Bacall or Humphrey Bogart.

"I read Lauren Bacall's autobiography and she talked about lowering her voice," Qualley explained. "And she said that she would climb a mountain and just scream until she lost her voice. I didn't exactly do that, but I tried it."

Coen's creative process was influenced by his work with Qualley on Drive-Away Dolls, the first film in their lesbian B-movie trilogy. "She was so right for this," Coen said.

"The obvious way that [Drive-Away Dolls] informed this one and the big way that it informed this one is Margaret."

Aubrey Plaza also shared a heartwarming anecdote about Coen's approach to collaboration, revealing that he wrote an off-Broadway play with her in mind.

When asked about the possibility of a third film in the trilogy, Coen remained noncommittal.

"I don't know. There may well be. Actually, we're working on a couple of things, the third one being one of them. You work on movies and see what happens next," he said.

Tricia Cooke jokingly added, "We'll just call whatever movie comes next the third one."