Helen Mirren shares her take on Thursday Murder Club role

Helen Mirren has recently shared her honest take on playing tough roles over the years.

The actress thought that portraying the Queen Elizabeth in The Queen was a difficult role for her, and she also earned an Oscar.

However, now she noted that her character in new Netflix movie, The Thursday Murder Club is far harder to play than the Queen’s character.

“With a book that's so popular, there is a responsibility because you don't want to disappoint people who love it,” said the 80-year-old in a new interview with Business Insider.

Helen mentioned that she doesn’t “want people watching the movie and going, 'I loved it, but I didn't think Helen Mirren was great as Elizabeth’”.

“In a weird way, it's harder to play the imaginary character, especially if it's a character from a beloved book,” explained the MobLand actress.

Helen further said that when she used to play “the queen, you just have to sound like the queen, walk like her, dress like her”.

But the fictional character is quite tough to play because it’s just an imagination.

Elsewhere in the interview, Helen was happy to play this role and even she hoped to reunite again with the same cast – which includes Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie – for a sequel.

“We had a pretty good time together, and I think there was a general feeling that, yes, we would love to do this again if it comes our way,” she added.

Meanwhile, The Thursday Murder Club will stream on Netflix on August 28.