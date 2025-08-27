Travis Kelce reflects on viral Taylor Swift interview after engagement announcement

Travis Kelce shares adorable fact about fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently opened up about his experience interviewing the love of his life after confirming his engagement.

The 35-year-old athlete admitted how difficult it was to interview his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, August 27, Travis told his brother Jason Kelce about his experience in a recent episode of New Heights.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “Jason, you crushed it. I was over here just, I was so wrapped in what Tay was saying that I forgot we were trying to interview her. Because it’s hard to interview someone that you love, you’re just kind of like there to make sure they’re enjoying themselves. And the entire time, Jason’s over here playing Barbara Walters.”

Despite the challenge, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that the episode went on to become the most-watched podcast on YouTube.

“She came off just as genuine as she really is, man,” he added. “And it was cool to see the world react to it, knowing that they hadn’t seen her in that kind of light before.”

Kelce’s heartfelt confession comes on the heels of the couple announcing their engagement on Instagram.

On Tuesday, August 26, they shared a carousel of images alongside the big announcement.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

For the unversed, the couple got engaged after two years of dating.