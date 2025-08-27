Orlando Bloom says he’d ‘hate to see anyone else’ play ‘Lord of The Rings’ role

Orlando Bloom surprises fans with recent revelation ahead of 'The Cut' release

Orlando Bloom has expressed eagerness to reprise his role as Legolas in the upcoming film The Lord of The Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The 48-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of the Elven warrior in The Fellowship of the Ring, spoke about his involvement in the much-anticipated project.

During a recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Bloom admitted he would “hate to see anyone else” play his iconic character in Andy Serkis’ directorial.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “I don’t know, I promise you, listen, if Legolas is a part of that, whatever chapter they’re doing, then I would hope that I’d get the call, because I’d hate to see anyone else do it. But I really don’t know what the story is, I know it’s a Gollum story so it’s possible. Of course (I’d jump at it), I wouldn’t want anyone else to do it.”

The Carnival Row star also discussed his upcoming project, The Cut, slated for release on Friday, September 5.

“It was as intense to film as it looks on camera, because I was kind of living the role of the boxer in the movie, and I love the boxing genre, and actually I always thought how do I come into this world, how do we do something unique and different,” he added. “This movie really focuses (on) the fight (which) is the cut, the cutting of weight, boxers cut weight to get into the ring. It was very, very real I can tell you that, I wouldn’t recommend doing it at home by the way.”

Beyond his professional projects, the Troy actor has also made headlines for his recent split from pop star Katy Perry, which ended their six-year engagement.

For the unversed, The Hunt for Gollum is expected to release in 2027.