Julia Roberts turns heads as she arrives Italy for Venice Film Festival

Julia Robert, Andrew Garfield's 'After the Hunt' to premiere at 2025 festival

Julia Roberts has officially landed in Italy to attend the Venice Film Festival.

Earlier on August 27, the 57-year-old arrived at the airport turning heads with her bossy look.

Julia debuted a fresh look giving a subtle nod to her newest role.

The Notting Hill star wore black t-shirt and shorts with a cardigan which had prints of Luca Guadagnino, the director of her new movie After the Hunt. She wore matching canvas shoes and carried an elegant black coloured travel bag.

Roberts’ upcoming film is set to premiere at the Film Festival on August 29.

The psychological thriller also features Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The synopsis of the film reads, "a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light."

Backed by Amazon MGM, After the Hunt is slated to release on October 10, 2025.