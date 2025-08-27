Jacob Elordi dishes out interesting detail about ‘Euphoria 3’ role

Jacob Elordi has recently dished out interesting detail about his upcoming third season of HBO's Euphoria.

The Australian actor has finally opened up that the cast including Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have no idea what’s the new plot is all about.

Jacob, who plays the troubled Nate in the controversial high school drama, reflected on his role in a latest interview with Variety.

The actor pointed out that his character will “jump ahead in time” from where the last season left off.

“I was pretty busy,” said the 28-year-old when asked about his time while filming the hit show.

When asked about the costars’ characters regarding time jump, the Priscilla actor replied, “I don't know what anyone else is doing. It's all quite separate.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jacob expressed his happiness for working again with the Euphoria team, which includes Maude Apatow, who plays fan favourite Alexis.

“It’s been eight years or something since I started. It’s just lovely to see all these people that you’ve grown up with. It’s the same crew, the same cast,” he added.

In the same interview, the Kissing Booth actor discussed his grueling process to play the role of The Creature in Frankenstein.

Jacob disclosed that he spent around 10 hours for makeup before filming his scene in Toronto and Scotland.

“There is so many different layers to the costume,” stated the actor.