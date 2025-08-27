Denzel Washington admits being 'tired of movies'

Denzel Washington is all set to star in 'Black Panther 3'

Legendary actor Denzel Washington has been making some bold statements for quite a few days.

The 70-year-old actor recently starred in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest along with A$AP Rocky.

In a latest interview, Washington confessed that though his passion for doing films hasn’t died down, but he is surely tried of watching movies.

The Equalizer star admitted that he no longer watches movies in cinemas or at home even though he still works in showbiz.

While speaking with GQ, he added, "I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies!

"I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies … I’m tired of movies. Yeah."

The confession comes after he spoke about not being interested in Oscars anymore.

The Gladiator II actor has bagged 10 Academy Award nominations and won two during his acting career and he now admits that he is not interested in winning them anymore.

In an interview with Jake’s Takes, Denzel revealed that he does not make movies for Oscars. “I really don't care about that kind of stuff.”

"I’ve been at this a long time, and there’s times when I’ve won, shouldn’t have won, didn’t win, should have won”, he said.

Work Wise, the Man on Fire actor will be next seen in Black Panther 3.