Benedict Cumberbatch reveals reason of playing unusual role in 'The Roses'

'The Roses' is set to release on August 29

Benedict Cumberbatch, who is widely known as "Sherlock Holmes", has explained why he chose to play Theo in The Roses.

Even though, the 49-year-old is globally acclaimed for playing mysterious characters like Holmes and "Doctor Strange" in the past.

He has eventually ended up portraying a far more emotional and impulsive character in Jay Roach’s directorial.

While speaking with Variety, Benedict opened that his role is way more different then those he’s taken on before, but he wanted to "scare" himself with something new.

“I try to sort of scare myself a little bit with the new”, said the Marvel actor.

“And this comedy has been in the works for a while, as has working with one of my best friends, so both of those things are good and new and fresh”, he confessed.

Cumberbatch also explained the qualities his new character has. “He’s sort of very emotionally intuitive, he’s impulsive, he’s very pragmatic, he’s capable of a great depth of love and hurt and pain and hatred. He’s a good dresser, and he’s quite well groomed.”

The Grinch actor is looking forward to the release of The Rose that also stars Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg and Allison Janney.