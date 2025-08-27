Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley excite fans with 'Hamnet' trailer

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are set to play William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, in the upcoming film Hamnet, and the newly released teaser trailer has fans buzzing with excitement.

On Tuesday, August 26, Focus Features dropped the trailer for the Chloé Zhao-directed feature on YouTube, sparking an outpouring of praise from eager viewers.

The film, slated for a limited theatrical release on November 27 before expanding widely on December 12, explores the life of the greatest English writer, unfolding an untold love story behind his iconic tragedy Hamlet.

Fan reactions poured in across social media with one writing, "I'm in the theater waiting already."

Another added, "The book made me cry. I've already packed my tissues for the theater."

A third shared, "I read the book: wept. Saw the trailer: nearly cried. Who knows what will go down in the theater when I watch this."

A fourth fan raved over the creative lineup, "Not only is Chloé Zhao directing, and Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes producing, but we also got Łukasz Żal (The Zone of Interest) doing the cinematography and the legendary Max Richter on the music."

Mescal stars as the famed playwright, while Buckley takes on the role of Agnes. The supporting cast includes Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn.

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel of the same name, Hamnet is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.