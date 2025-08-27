Are Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr. really feuding?

Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. feud debunked

Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr. feud rumours have been making the rounds online, but sources close to the stars insist there’s no truth to it.

A source tells People Magazine that there is “zero bad blood” between the two Marvel actors, shutting down speculation that a joke gone too far sparked conflict on the set of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The rumour began after news outlets cited reports from Cosmic Book News and John Rocha’s podcast The Hot Mic.

Fans quickly assumed that the unnamed actors involved were Reynolds, 48, and Downey Jr., 60.

However, the insider makes it clear that “the two have never met in person.” While Downey Jr. is confirmed to appear in Doomsday, this time not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, Reynolds has not been confirmed to reprise his role as Deadpool.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently filming in the UK, has generated plenty of excitement with a major casting update.

Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell are returning as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, continuing one of Marvel’s most iconic love stories.

Fans will remember their romance beginning during World War II before Steve’s sacrifice left Peggy to move on with her life and eventually help found S.H.I.E.L.D..

Steve’s decision in Avengers: Endgame to travel back in time and live out his life with Peggy changed history, and those changes have now set the stage for multiverse chaos.

Reports suggest the new storyline will see Steve’s actions cause incursions across realities, leading to a devastating truth, “for the multiverse to survive, Steve has to die.”

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.