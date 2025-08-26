Bruce Willis' wife shares scary update about actor's health

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia in 2023

Die Hard famed Bruce Willis’ latest health update has been shared by wife Emma Heming.

It has been three years since the 70-year-old retired actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma has finally spoken about her husband’s health condition publicly for the first time.

On Tuesday, she appeared for an interview at Good Morning America, where she addressed the current health situation of Willis.

According to her, Bruce is doing great, but his brain is not working properly now.

In a statement, Heming added, "Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know," she said, while adding, "It's just his brain that is failing him."

Meanwhile, she also unveiled that the Pulp Fiction star is having difficulty in communicating.

"The language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt.”

Emma revealed that “we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a... different way."

Earlier in 2023, Willis’ family shared that the actor has been diagnosed with the condition that causes problem with behaviour and language.