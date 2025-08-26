Is Austin Butler bothered by Zoë Kravitz’s rumoured romance with Harry Styles?

Harry Styles was dating Taylor Russell before speaking romance speculations with Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have sparked romance speculations in a latest outing.

Recently, the duo was spotted strolling on the streets of Italy while holding hands.

The couple sparked romance rumours a few days after the Batman actress was spotted getting cosy with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler.

An exclusive video surfaced on the internet where the Zoe and Austin were seen drinking and leaning into each other in a late outing in Paris.

This led to speculations that the two co-stars might be dating. But now sources have finally explained their relationship.

“Zoe and Austin are just really good friends despite all the rumours that they were anything more”, revealed an insider.

The source further explained that Butler is busy with his own life, and he is not bothered at all with any relationship Kravitz is in.

“Austin is doing his own thing and is not bothered with any relationship Zoe is in or will get into; he's totally cool about it.”

“He's more interested and looking forward to the reaction that fans have over their movie”, said the insider.

Prior to this, Styles was dating Taylor Russell before parting ways with her in 2024.