Veteran Hollywood star Frank Price breathes his last at 95

Veteran Hollywood executive dies at 95

Frank Price, a veteran Hollywood executive, has passed away at the age of 95.

The American writer-producer died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, August 25, in Santa Monica.

His son Roy Price confirmed the heartfelt news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “My father, Frank Price, passed away peacefully in his sleep this morning at 95. He lived a full life and we will miss him deeply.”

During Price’s distinguished career, Columbia released several hit films, including Kramer vs. Kramer, The Big Chill, Tootsie, Gandhi, Ghostbusters, and The Karate Kid.

His projects received several Academy Awards with Kramer vs. Kramer winning five Oscars, Gandhi eight, and Out of Africa seven.

It is pertinent to mention that Price kicked off his Hollywood career in 1959 as a writer and producer after joining Universal.

At Universal Television, he worked on popular series such as The Six Million Dollar Man, Quincy, The Incredible Hulk, and The Bionic Woman, as well as acclaimed miniseries including Rich Man, Poor Man and Centennial.

The veteran executive is survived by his wife, Katherine, and children, David, Roy, and William.