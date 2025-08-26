'Conjuring: Last Rites' director unveils why is he ending the horror franchise

James Wan returns as director for fourth sequel of 'Conjuring'

James Wan has officially returned as director for the fourth and final film, The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The upcoming horror film is said to be the last film from the series, and the director has finally revealed the reason behind the decision.

The Saw creator believes that this is the right time to end the franchise while the audience is fully invested in the characters and are not bored of them.

While promoting the new film, James said at a media event, "We don’t want to be doing this 20 movies down the line, where we’ve driven the franchise into the ground.”

“We love the idea that we’re going out with a big bang whilst everyone’s still loving the world, loving the movies, and loving the characters”, said the 48-year-old filmmaker while adding, “It just feels right.”

He continued saying, “So, I think that’s more the case, to want to go out on a high whilst we’re still on top, so to speak."

The 2025 horror flick reunites Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren respectively.

Conjuring: Last Rites is slated to release globally on September 5.