Austin Butler inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio’s career graph in Hollywood

Austin Butler has recently admitted he’s inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio’ career graph in Hollywood.

The Elvis star, who is currently busy promoting Caught Stealing movie, told The Independent, “I look at what Leo’s done in his career.”

“The specificity and the intention of every movie, Leonardo makes, and also being able to create the space around each movie so that you can really dedicate yourself to it and not just work back-to-back,” explained the 34-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Austin, who is considered as one of Young Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, opened up about the movies he has worked in which is a far cry from the modern times he lives in.

The actor’s only contemporary movie is Eddington in which he made a cameo appearance as a conspiracy theorist exploiting the 2020 Covid panic.

“I actually can’t remember the last modern thing I’ve done,” he stated.

Austin pointed out that all his movies including “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, The Bikeriders, Elvis, Masters of the Air… Maybe my face is so imperfect that it doesn’t look right for modern times”.

Explaining how he transitioned from a child star to a full-fledged actor, he revealed that it took him a while to find himself as an actor.

“He was, believe it or not, a bit of a child star” but after doing shows like The Carrie Diaries as well as Sex and the City prequel have made him what he’s today.

“Sometimes saying no to things that an early version of myself would have done anything for… And, emotionally, that’s very weird,” he noted.

Austin added, “I still feel like that 12-year-old kid who was just auditioning for anything.”

Meanwhile, Caught Stealing will release in theatres on August 29.