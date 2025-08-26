James Wan exclusively speaks about 'Saw XI'

'Saw' director latest comment creates confusion about 11th sequel

James Wann has given his two cents about the upcoming sequel of the popular horror franchise, Saw.

The 48-year-old Australian filmmaker, who started his career by directing the first film from the series in 2004, has insisted upon the need to revitalize the franchise.

He shared how the plot of the Saw XI should be prepared while staying true to the established world.

While talking about the 11th sequel with Screen Rant, James admitted that "it's a bit early to talk about it, but needless to say, it's one that I am very excited about.”

“I guess it's challenging and exciting because I get to come back to the movie that started my career - the career for myself and Leigh Whannell.”

The Aquaman director says that he is not taking this very “lightly and that he definitely wants to find a way for the next movie to be respectful of what fans love about the franchise, whilst finding a new audience for it.”

He emphasized on the importance of finding a fresh start, while still staying true to the world that we have created.

Following the release of Saw X, the 11th entry of the series was confirmed but it was stalled before production due to internal disagreements between the studio and the producers.

In March, the film was officially removed from the calendars of Lionsgate. Therefore, there is still no confirmation about the new installment.