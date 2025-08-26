'Twilight' actor makes shocking revelation about classic 2008 film

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart rose to fame with 'Twilight'

Jackson Rathbone has shared a rare insight about the Twilight film starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Based on Stephanie Meyer’s books, the popular vampire franchise consists of five movies released in the course of 2008 till 2012.

Before Summit Entertainment turned the series into a global blockbuster with five films, it was said to be produced by renowned actor, Adam Sandler.

The 40-year-old actor spoke during Meet the Cullens panel at Fan Expo Canada, moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, where he disclosed that the Murder Mystery actor’s production company briefly had the rights to produce the romance fantasy.

He opened, "This IP… the book was passed around. Paramount passed on it. Big studios passed on it.

"I heard the story and this is true — Adam Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, actually bought the rights to it and owned it for like a hot minute until they realised, they couldn’t figure it out either."

Jackson quipped during the chat that the film series would have been different under Sandler’s Happy Madison banner.

