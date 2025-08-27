Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser lands role in Nic Pizzolatto series

Matthew McConaughey is gearing up again to mesmerise his fans with his spectacular performance in the upcoming Nic Pizzolatto helmed series.

The Interstellar star will share the screen with Cole Hauser.

According to Variety, the project is currently in development at Netflix, though final deals for the two leads are still being ironed out.

Plot details are scarce, aside from the fact that McConaughey and Hauser would play brothers.

The two actors have been friends for two decades they starred together in the 1993 Dazed and Confused, and have been kicking around the idea over that time.

The upcoming series is also not the first time McConaughey and Pizzolatto will be working together.

The pair has previously worked during the first season of True Detective at HBO. They were also meant to re-team on the FX project Redeemer, though that series ultimately did not move forward.

Most recently, it was reported that McConaughey would star in a movie based on Mickey Spillane’s and Max Allan Collins’ Mike Hammer books with a script by Pizzolatto.

The streaming platform is yet to announce a release date.