Jennifer Lawrence to be honoured with San Sebastian’s coveted award

Jennifer Lawrence is all set to be honoured with coveted Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival for her contribution to movies.

The Oscar-winning actress will collect her award on September 26 at the Kursaal Auditorium, which will be followed by a screening of her latest movie, Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay and starring Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek.

The movie will join a list of movies that will premiere at San Sebastian, including Saoirse Ronan’s Bad Apples, Tessa Thompson’s Hedda and Angelina Jolie’s Couture.

Interestingly, Colin Farrell-starring Ballad of a Small Player and Juliette Binoche‘s directorial debut are the latest additions to the festival lineup.

Die My Love is not the only movie from her production company, Excellent Cadaver. She and her producing partner, Justine Ciarrocchi, has different praiseworthy projects, including Causeway, No Hard Feelings and the documentaries Zurawski v. Texas and Bread & Roses.

For the unversed, Jennifer is also famous for her exceptional performances in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Don’t Look Up, Joy and The Hunger Games trilogy.

It is pertinent to mention that the previous recipients of San Sebastian’s Donostia Award entail Cate Blanchett, Denzel Washington, Johnny Depp, Marion Cotillard, Pedro Almodóvar, David Cronenberg and Ethan Hawke.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian will run from September 19-27.