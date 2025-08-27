James Gunn explains Justice Gang replacing Justice league in ‘Peacemaker’

James Gunn opened up about his decision to swap the Justice League with the Justice Gang in Peacemaker Season 2.

The co-CEO of DC reveals how shifting canon ties into the DCU timeline allows Peacemaker and Blue Beetle to seamlessly fit into the new continuity.

Talking about he tried to align it with DCU and DCEU (Extended Universe), Gunn told Rotten Tomatoes, "Peacemaker was always in a weird place. People say he was part of the DCEU, but he wasn’t really. He was part of this ‘in-between Universe’ of DC when there was nobody really making sure that everything was connected and at a time when they were going to rewrite everything with The Flash."

Gunn added that this gave them the freedom to do "whatever we wanted" in Season 1, but the ending cameo didn’t fit within the DCU structure.

He also shared that "Peacemaker’s story could transition into the DCU with minimal changes. There’s hardly anything else that you need to change for him, he can slide very easily into the DCU, same with Blue Beetle. They just kind of fit in very nicely, we just have to retcon a couple of things."

The Season 2 premiere directly addressed continuity by replacing the Justice League with the Justice Gang in the recap.

The gang appeared prominently in David Corenswet Superman. The team includes, Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and later Metamorpho.

Peacemaker Season 2 streams weekly on Max.