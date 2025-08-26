Brittany Snow responds to the possibility of ‘Pitch Perfect 4’ movie

Brittany Snow has recently opened up about reviving her role in the fourth Pitch Perfect movie after starring in first three movies.

The actress spilled to Variety, “I hope that Pitch Perfect 4 happens.”

Brittany admitted, “We all love each other so much, and we all talk about wanting to do it all the time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also addressed a potential sequel of John Tucker Must Die amid media reports last year.

Brittany said, “There is a script for a sequel, but I don’t know what the status of the movie is.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star also reflected on Hairspray movie where she recalled getting a role besides Michelle Pfeiffer, who played her mother in the movie.

“A psychic had told her two years earlier before the movie audition that she would appear in a “huge movie with an iconic beautiful blonde woman” playing her mother,” recounted the 39-year-old.

Brittany also praised Hairspray director Adam Shankman, who allowed her to give her audition one more time when she narrated the story about the psychic to him.

“I auditioned again, and nailed it, and that’s how I got the role… When in doubt, go to a psychic,” she concluded.