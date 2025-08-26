‘The Devil Wears Prada’ hits streaming platform ahead of upcoming sequel

The Devil Wears Prada returned to streaming platform just in time of the long-awaited sequel release.

David Frankel's comedy drama about high-fashion was released in theatres in 2006 and had a lasting impact on world of fashion.

The movie was a box office and critical success, grossing over $326 million worldwide and was well-received during awards season, earning Meryl Streep her 14th Academy Award nomination.

The highly-anticipated sequel is set to bring back original stars Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt alongside new faces that is Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Patrick Brammall and many more.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, the story follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) after she lands a dream job at a job at prestigious Runway magazine. She quickly finds herself at the mercy of her diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Streep).

According to Variety, the sequel follows Priestly "as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs."

The hit film is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theatres on May 1, 2026.