Rachel Zegler gives heartfelt shout-out to 'Evita' castmates

Rachel Zegler, starring as Eva Perón in the West End revival of Evita, took to Instagram to celebrate her talented castmates.

In a heartfelt post, she praised her understudy, Bella Brown, on the occasion of her last scheduled show, saying, "Has been the most wonderful experience of my life and I just love her so much. Beyond proud of everything you've accomplished on this job, my sweet @bellaelupiabrown - get out there and smash it one last (scheduled) time."

Zegler also encouraged the audience to "give her the biggest round of applause! She certainly deserves it."

In addition to praising Brown, she also gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend, dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand, with whom she's been romantically linked since July.

Sharing a photo of the two posing together, Zegler wrote, "And you get to see @nathanlfernand tonight?!? Palladium audiences, you are so so so so lucky."

The actress concluded the post by calling Louis-Fernand "the best of the best" and adding three heart emojis.

Brown made headlines in July when she stepped in for Zegler midway through a performance of Evita, delivering a stunning rendition of Don't Cry for Me Argentina outside the theater onto the London street.

After the show, Brown expressed her appreciation for the importance of swings and covers in the industry, saying, "Today really showed just how important swings and covers are within this industry."

The Snow White star has been sharing her experience playing Eva Perón in Evita, calling it "the most wonderful experience of my life."

She met Louis-Fernand during rehearsals in May and reportedly formed an "instant connection" with him. The two have been spotted together in London and at a Sabrina Carpenter concert this summer.

Following her role in Snow White earlier this year, Zegler has several upcoming projects, including the comedy-drama film She Gets It from Me with Marisa Tomei.

Evita is currently playing at the London Palladium until September 6.