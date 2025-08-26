‘Gilmore Girls’ announces big surprise for fans ahead of 25th anniversary

Gilmore Girls cast and crew has exciting news in store for fans ahead of the beloved series 25th anniversary.

The TV show which debuted in October 2000 and aired for seven seasons till May 2007, is set to be releasing a new documentary to mark its 25-year legacy.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Ink on Paper Studios has announced that the new documentary, Searching for Stars Hollow will offer fans "a transformative look at the history of a television show and its characters filled with commentary, criticism, and pop culture scholarship creating the definitive portrait of one of the most beloved television series of all time."

The documentary is currently in production and will feature interviews with stars Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester), Chad Michael Murray (Tristin Dugray), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes), Matt Jones (Morgan), and Grant Lee Phillips (the town troubadour).

The series followed the lives and the strong bond between mother and daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, in the fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Conn.

This is not the first time the franchise has tried to reach out to fans. Previously, nearly a decade after the show ended, Netflix released the four-episode revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which picked up years after the series finale, featuring original stars in their iconic roles across the four seasons of the year.

The release date for Searching for Stars Hollow is yet to be announced.