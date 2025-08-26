Austin Butler was ‘scared’ to play Hank Thompson in ‘Caught Stealing’

Austin Butler in ‘Caught Stealing’, 'made me feel vulnerable'

Austin Butler is once again fully embracing method acting, but this time he admits the process came with a sense of fear.

The 34-year-old actor is starring in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film Caught Stealing, where he plays Hank Thompson, a former baseball player who ends up in a dangerous treasure hunt across New York City.

Speaking to Variety, Butler explained how he immersed himself in the role by literally moving into his character’s East Village apartment set.

“I played music, I danced around, and I ate Chinese food in there,” he shared.

“It made me feel like I really lived there. I slept there all night, and I woke up to the crew coming in while I was in my underwear.”

For Butler, these choices help him stay focused and eliminate distractions while filming.

“There are many things that conspire against you when you’re making a movie,” he said, pointing out how cameras, lights, and unfinished sets can disrupt the illusion.

“So the more I can do to trick myself, the more important it is.”

Still, stepping into Hank Thompson’s shoes proved challenging on a personal level.

“Playing a character that feels more like myself left me with nowhere to hide and made me feel vulnerable,” Butler admitted.

The role required him to embody an alcoholic bartender whose dream of being a professional athlete was cut short by injury.

“He needed to have the physicality of somebody who was an elite athlete, but who was no longer in peak physical shape,” Butler explained.

To achieve that balance, he worked out but also intentionally put on weight, saying, “I wanted to have a certain thickness. So I worked out, but I also drank a lot of beer.”

The film, based on the graphic novel of the same name, features an ensemble cast that includes Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, and Bad Bunny.

While Butler has already proven his commitment to transformative performances, his honest admission of fear and vulnerability adds a new dimension to his dedication as he takes on Caught Stealing.