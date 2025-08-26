Katherine Parkinson, Alastair Stout film iconic Weasley family scene

Katherine Parkinson, Alastair Stout along with few other Weasley family members were caught in action during London shoot.

The beloved clan's cast was spotted filming iconic scene from the original books and film altogether at the London's King's Cross station.

The new set of photos released on Monday, featured Parkinson as Molly Weasley, the matriarch of the family, Stout as Ron, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, Tristan Harland as Fred and Gabriel Harland as George.

The actors were seen in action shooting for what appeared to be the trolley-through-the-wall scene, during which the family passes through the wall of station at Platform 9¾ to reach the Hogwarts Express.

The sighting followed a week after Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter) and Nick Frost (Hagrid) were photographed on set in the busy streets of London. Fans speculated that the duo were shooting the scene where Harry goes to Diagon Alley to shop for school supplies.

The Weasley clan has been coming together over the past few months, with Stout being initially cast as Ron, Parkinson joined the series soon after.

Meanwhile, last week the family grew as Cochrane and the Harland twins were cast as Ginny, Fred and George alongside Ruari Spooner as Percy, who was not seen in the new set photos.

The only Weasleys left to be cast are siblings Charlie and Bill, as well as Arthur Weasley, the patriarch of the family.

The TV series of beloved novel saga by J.K. Rowling first began to form shape in 2023, when Warner Bros. officially announced the project.

In July 2025, it was confirmed by the Warner Bros. studios that the filming has officially began at Leavesden in Watford, Hertfordshire, same location where the original films were shot.

The Harry Potter reboot series is set to release in 2027.