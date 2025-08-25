Actress Veronica Echegui remembered for powerful roles as she dies at 42

The Spanish star succumbed to cancer after privately battling the disease

Actress Veronica Echegui has passed away at the young age of 42.

The Spanish star succumbed to cancer after privately battling the disease and died on Sunday, according to the DailyMail.

Echegui had more than 30 films and TV shows to her credit over an 18 year career.

She was best known for her ole in My Prisoner's Yard (2008), directed by Belen Macias and produced by Pedro Amnodovar.

In 2013, she showcased her talent on the Hollywood stage in The Cold Light Of Day, starring alongside Sigourney Weaver and Bruce Willis.

She also appeared with British actors Noel Fielding and Richard Ayoade in the 2009 film Bunny And The Bull.

Echegui later featured in the Amazon Prime series Fortitude, set in the Arctic Circle.

Her final on-screen appearance was in the Apple TV+ series Love You To Death, filmed in August 2023 and released earlier this year.

While promoting the series, Echegui opened up in interviews about the impact of illness on loved ones, drawing parallels to the show 's themes.

'The series asks many questions about death and life, because it's impossible to talk about death without talking about life and how you live it,' the actress explained.

'I think the people who love you are the only ones who have courage to say to you:' Have you considered whether this is right? Are you happy like this or not?'