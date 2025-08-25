Heath Ledger's shocking confession about playing 'Joker' resurfaces

Heath Ledger passed away before the release of 2008 'Batman'

The Dark Knight famed Heath Ledger played Joker with perfection; however, it was not easy for him at all.

The 28-year-old late Australian actor is still widely known for the best depiction of the DC villain.

In a throwback interview, Heath shared his approach on portraying the villainous character in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 Batman.

The Academy Award winning actor confessed that he was scared of playing the role.

He told Empire, "Oh, I definitely feared it. Although anything that makes me afraid, I guess excites me at the same time. I don't know if I was fearless, but I certainly had to put on a brave face and believe that I have something up my sleeve.”

Ledger further added that Nolan gave him a “free rein” to portray the cold-blooded sociopath.

“Something different… [Joker] is just an absolute sociopath, a cold-blooded, mass-murdering clown, and [Christopher Nolan] has given me free rein”, he said.

The Patriot actor passed away the same year The Dark Knight was released due to overdose of prescription drugs.

Prior to his death, Heath was honoured with an Oscar in 2009 for playing Joker.