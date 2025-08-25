‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Who is going to side with Robert Downey Jr?

Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom gets surprising ally in upcoming movie

Marvel’s new film Avengers: Doomsday has entered production and the filming is going on in full swing.

Ever since, the shoot of the new action sci-fi kickstarted, various rumours have been surfacing from the sets.

It has been confirmed that Robert Downey Jr is all set to play villain "Doctor Doom" in the upcoming MCU movie.

This time, the Avengers will stop Robert from spreading chaos in the world.

Surprisingly, latest rumours have suggested that one of the Avengers will become an ally to Doom.

Jeff Sneider, a renowned insider of Marvel, revealed at The Hot Mic podcast that "Doctor Strange", played by Benedict Cumberbatch, might side with Downey’s character.

The source disclosed that he has “heard that Doctor Strange is with Doom… he’s on that side of things.”

Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus revealed, “This would be a good time to remind everyone that the flow of time is different in the Dark Dimension since it is basically nonexistent.”

“So, even though it’ll have been 3.5–4 years since Stephen Strange has been on Earth, imagine how much time would have passed in the Dark Dimension?”

Previously, The Beyond Reporter also claimed that Strange become a partner of Doom and he will also be considered as an antagonist.

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18, 2026.