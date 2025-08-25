Dakota Johnson discusses challenges of working as actor, producer for 'Splitsville'

'Splitsville' also features Adria Arjona and Michael Angelo Covino

Dakota Johnson, who recently featured in film Splitsville, unveiled what it feels like working both as an actor and producer on a project.

The 35-year-old did not only play the lead role in the romantic comedy but also worked as producer on the film along with Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin.

However, it could be challenging but Dakota was confident enough to do both the things together.

She explained, "I'm more valuable, I think, on set and in post (production), because I know the beat, like the heartbeat of the film while we're making it.”

Calling herself a multitasker, the Fifty Shades of Grey star told Reuters, "I'm good at helping on set. And then in post, I'm good at remembering the energy of what it felt like while we were filming so I can implement that in the edit.”

Splitsville features Johnson along with Adria Arjona, Kyle and Michael, who is also the director of the film.

Backed by Neon, the new rom com premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it spread much-needed laughter at the star studded event.

On the other hand, Dakota also starred in another romantic comedy this year titled Materialists alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.