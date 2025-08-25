John Cena confirms he is a pure coffee aficionado

John Cena has recently opened up that he’s a pure coffee connoisseur in a new video interview.

The Barbie star gave his verdict that Melbourne is the “coffee-first city” as they serve the best “flat white” over there.

The TikTok clip, originally produced by Bon Appétit magazine, features John sampling coffee from the Condé Nast office café in New York City.

“When it comes to coffee, John Cena is a purist. The actor explains why he judges a coffee shop based on how they make their flat whites,” read the caption.

In the clip, Heads of State actor shared that the coffee presented to him for the test was an “American version” of a flat white.

“I can tell cause it's too big and there’s too much milk and the milk are not steamed,” explained the 48-year-old.

John further said that the reason “I love a flat white is because coffee is a universal language throughout the world. So, I will judge a place based on its flat white”.

The Suicide Squad actor then divided cafes into two categories, saying, “A lot of places are food first and coffee is an accoutrement.”

John mentioned that the Condé Nast Cafe is not a “coffee-first” establishment, as he noted, “The best flat whites I’ve had are in Melbourne, Australia; they are coffee-first people.”

Meanwhile, John also pointed out that the best way to “prepare a flat white would be 170 grams (six ounces), which gives the double-shot of coffee a stronger taste”.