Tom Hiddleston believes 'The Life of Chuck' highlights some universal issues

Tom Hiddleston has explained the message his new film The Life of Chuck delivers.

The 44-year-old British actor, who is widely-known as "Loki" in the MCU, plays the role of an ordinary man in Mike Flanagan’s directorial.

The Avengers actor recently spoke about his sci-fi fantasy film where he revealed that people are going to feel a personal connection with the movie.

While speaking at the HeyUGuys podcast, Hiddleston opened, "Certainly for me, there's something in the film that invites people to connect to it personally in whichever... in whatever they feel and whatever they see in the film. And that's really unique as a piece of art.”

According to The Night Manager actor, the fresh flick will make audience understand how small things in the world can have deep meaning.

He explained, "It's really about cherishing the connections we have with the people we love and the joy we share with those people.”

“And how that accumulates to become the courage you need - and the meaning you crave - when it feels as if the world is falling apart, because that's inevitable on the path of life.”

Based on Stephen King’s 2020 novella, The Life of Chuck also features Mark Hamill and Karen Gillan.