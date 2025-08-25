Marvel star reveals signing six-film deal before ‘Eternals’ fiasco

Kumail Nanjiani shares insights about 'Eternals' ahead of 'Driver's Ed' release

Marvel’s Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani recently opened up about the project’s impact on his career following its disappointing run at the box office.

The 47-year-old actor, who portrayed Kingo in the 2021 film, revealed that he had initially signed on for six Marvel projects.

In an exclusive conversation with Mike Birbiglia, Nanjiani shared, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be my job for the next 10 years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign up for all this stuff… and then none of that happened.”

Later in the interview, The Big Sick star reflected on the film’s poor reception, admitting that it took an emotional toll on him.

“It came out and it got really bad reviews and it didn’t do that well,” he said. “It shattered me too much. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh I need to go to therapy to figure this out.”

Eternals, also starring Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Barry Keoghan, was considered a notable flop despite grossing $400 million at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Nanjiani is currently gearing up for the release of Bobby Farrelly’s upcoming comedy, Driver’s Ed, scheduled to hit theatres on Friday, September 12.