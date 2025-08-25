Harris Dickinson is going to be great 'Batman', claims 'Peacemaker' star

Robert Pattinson to play Bruce Wayne in the 2027 action sci-fi

Sol Rodríguez, who plays a pivotal role in James Gunn’s Peacemaker, has shared her honest opinion regarding the casting of the new DCU Batman.

Ever since, Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the responsibility as new DC bosses, there are multiple questions regarding the new caped crusader.

The CEO has already confirmed a film based on the popular superhero by the name The Brave and the Bold.

Many fans and fraternity member have been sharing their opinions about who should play the lead.

Some of the names are Alan Ritchson, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult and Jonathan Bailey.

Now, another actor’s name has surfaced on the internet as Rodríguez claims that Harris Dickinson can play a good Batman.

The 35-year-old, in a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, was asked who would she pick to play the new DCU superhero.

She responded by saying. “There’s this actor… he’s a co-star of Nicole Kidman in Babygirl. Harris Dickinson! I think he’d be a great Batman!”

However, Matt Reeves directed Batman Part II, which is slated to release in 2027, will feature Robert Pattinson in the titular role.