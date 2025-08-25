Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell leave fans stunned with surprising confession

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' is set to release on September 19

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie have one thing in common, but they surprisingly never spoke about it while working on their new film.

The popular actors are all set to share screen for the first time in a drama film titled A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonda.

The upcoming film follows the story of two strangers who cross paths at a wedding and later embrace a journey together.

Farrell and Robbie chemistry has been creating a lot of hype online. Besides this, the duo has one major thing which is common between them and that is their connection with the DC.

They are globally acclaimed for playing Harley Quinn and Penguin in the DC comics universe.

Surprisingly, they worked together in a film, but did not discuss about this commonality on sets.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Colin added, "I don't think it came up once. No, we never mentioned, never spoke about it at all."

Meanwhile the Barbie actress also revealed that they spoke so much on the set yet they never discussed about their connection with DC.

"We've done so much talking, and I don't think we've ever [discussed that]. That's so weird."

Colin and Margot’s characters are so popular that they have "existed in so many different universes and multiverses."